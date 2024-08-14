Violent crimes against women on Britain’s trains jump by more than 50%

Crimes against women are on the rise | NW

Shocking statistics have revealed the horrifying number of attacks on women as they take train journeys.

Violent attacks against women on British railways have more than doubled since 2021, according to new data.

Figures from the British Transport Police Authority’s 2024 annual report showed the number of crimes against women and girls rose from 7,561 in 2021 to 11,357 in 2023.

The number of sexual offences jumped 10% over the same period, while sexual harassment reports doubled, the data first reported by The Times also revealed.

A separate British Transport Police (BTP) survey released last year reported more than a third of all women travelling by rail would be assaulted during their commute.

BTP data also indicates that most assaults occur during the evening rush hour when trains are packed and busy.

Unacceptable behaviour such as leering, catcalling, touching, pressing, upskirting or indecent exposure is being experienced by women more than ever, with 51% of female victims stating that other rail passengers intervened to try to help.

However, only one in five people who have witnessed incidents of sexual harassment reported it to police.

BTP Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Furnell last year called on the community to watch out and stand up for each other while catching the train or tube.

“I’ll guarantee that most of us have told our daughters, mums, or friends to be careful on their way home when they’re travelling alone late at night – perhaps to share their journeys and stick to well-lit areas,” he said.

“But we know that sexual harassment and offending can take place at any hour of the day, and our figures show that it’s most likely to happen at the busiest hours when carriages are most full.

“If we see something that isn’t right, doing something about it, whether that’s intervening, if you feel safe to do so or reporting it to police.”

On trains, the rail industry and BTP are rolling out a new, ongoing anti-sexual harassment campaign.

It aims to educate passengers on how to recognise situations of sexual harassment, how to intervene safely, and how to report perpetrators to keep all passengers safe from harassment while commuting to work, home, or wherever their destination may be.