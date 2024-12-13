Viral post on X sends mum's novel to top of Amazon book sales chart

Kennedy News and Media

A mum's novel has topped the Amazon sales charts thanks to kind-hearted social media bookworms who spotted her joy at selling just TWO copies 48 hours earlier.

Vicky Ball posted to X about her pair of sales at a book event in Chelmsford, Essex, on December 3 with smiley face emojis and a picture of her happily sat at her stall. But the 48-year-old was stunned to wake up on December 5 and find the tweet had been viewed more than 20 million times and her 2021 thriller Powerless was climbing the Amazon charts.

Social media users had commented messages of support and rallied to buy the book, with some explaining the mum-of-two's post made them cry and smile that she was still so happy. By 5pm on Thursday [Dec 5th] it had clinched the coveted top spot and the baffled admin worker posted to thank everyone who bought it and declared “you've made me so happy”.

Vicky, who is studying a Masters in creative writing, joined with independent publisher Burton Mayers Books to release her first two novels in 2021 and 2023. Powerless, which costs £7.99 in paperback and £3.99 for the e-book edition, is about a missing teenager who returns to her family home seven years later without any explanation.

Vicky admits she's struggled to market her own books and that they've usually 'hovered around 100' on Amazon charts. The delighted author says she's waiting for her publisher to reveal the sales figures and how much she'll earn from the spectacular sales spike in the category Teen & Young Adult Being a Teen Fiction eBooks. Burton Mayers Books has revealed Vicky sold as many e-books in just 24 hours as she has across the whole year and they're delighted with her good fortune and the support for a powerful story.

Vicky, from Colchester, Essex, said: “The book is called Powerless but it shows how people on the internet have a lot of power. I've done book events before and not sold any so I was really happy with just two, so I put it out there to say how happy I was. Thursday morning I woke up and my notifications were going crazy then by the end of the day there were 20-something-million views. I guess people latched on to it because they wanted to help me get sales but I wasn't posting to try and do that. It's been lovely and people have really rallied around it from all over the world. It restores your faith in humanity. When I saw it was number one it made my week. I can't wait to see the sales figures. I'm hugely grateful for the support.”

Vicky says she's been interested in writing books since she was a child but only found time to finish her first novel during lockdown in 2020. She's currently balancing her Masters, admin work and writing a third book but will be at another literary event at Costa Coffee in Clacton Shopping Village, Essex, next Thursday. I

n response to her original post on Tuesday, declaring she'd made two sales, one commented: “You've just sold two more to me and my mum.” A second said: “If you're on Amazon I'll buy.” A third said: “I have no idea who you are or why you popped up on my timeline but I'm very happy for you and wish you success.”

Vicky's post two days later thanking users who bought the book, said: “You guys are amazing. My book Powerless is now at number one on an Amazon chart. Thank you for all your support. You've made me so happy.”

One user commented: “I teared up last night when you only sold the books. I'm tearing up again now because you're number one on Amazon. We're so happy for you Vicky.”

A second added: “It's awesome that a community can make such a thing happen after one night! Congrats Vicky!”

Vicky replied: "It's very awesome.” A third said: “The power of X. Your life can change overnight. Congrats.”

A spokesperson for Burton Mayers Books said: "We're delighted with Vicky's good fortune. The support from people across social media has been encouraging and touching as Vicky gives up so much of her time to promote her books locally. She sold in one day what she did across a whole year on Kindle, for both her books, and the paperback is nearly sold out on Amazon. The story is a very powerful book which deals with a serious theme and I think it resonated with a cultural, savvy young adult audience.”