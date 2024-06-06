Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Everything to know on the 80th anniversary - including what the ‘D’ in D-Day stands for.

Today (6 June) marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day, a pivotal moment in World War II that changed the course of history.

As people up and down the country honour the bravery and sacrifice of those who stormed the beaches of Normandy, many are turning to a timeless poem to find solace and pay tribute.

You may see the words ‘We will remember them’ crop up countless times over the course of the day, but where exactly does it come from? A full version of the poem can be found at the bottom of this article.

What is the ‘We Will Remember Them’ poem?

"We will remember them" is not actually the name of the famous poem, and is instead a poignant line taken from the poem ‘For the Fallen’ by Laurence Binyon.

Binyon was an English poet, dramatist and art scholar, who wrote ‘For the Fallen’ in September 1914, shortly after the outbreak of World War I. It was first published in The Times on 21 September 1914.

The poem was written as a tribute to the British soldiers who died in the early battles of World War I, and reflects on their sacrifice and commemorates their bravery and enduring legacy.

Though originally written to honour the casualties of World War I, it gradually became a broader symbol of remembrance for all soldiers who died in conflict, and the poem was adopted for use in various memorial services and Remembrance Day ceremonies.

Its poignant, timeless message resonated with the grief and respect felt for military personnel who died in subsequent wars and conflicts, leading to its enduring association with broader war casualties.

Now, people are seeking out ‘For the Fallen’ on the 80th anniversary of D-Day to honour and remember the immense sacrifices made during the Normandy landings.

What was D-Day?

“D-Day” refers to the Allied invasion of Normandy during World War II, which took place on 6 June 1944.

It marked the beginning of the end for Nazi Germany, and was the largest seaborne invasion in history and a pivotal moment in the Allied effort to liberate Western Europe from Nazi occupation.

The invasion involved the landing of thousands of troops on five beachheads codenamed Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno, and Sword, supported by extensive aerial and naval bombardments.

The 'D' in D-Day simply stands for "Day." It is a general military term used to designate the launch date of an operation, and was used for the Normandy invasion to maintain secrecy and to allow for flexible planning without specifying the actual date.

The planning and execution of D-Day involved multiple key figures and extensive coordination among the Allied forces.

As the Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force, General Dwight D. Eisenhower was responsible for the overall strategy and execution of D-Day.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Arthur Tedder served as Eisenhower’s deputy and played a significant role in the planning process, while General Bernard Montgomery commanded the Allied ground forces during the invasion and was instrumental in planning the ground assault and subsequent operations.

Admiral Sir Bertram Ramsay was responsible for planning and executing the naval aspects of the invasion, including the transportation of troops and equipment across the English Channel, and Air Chief Marshal Sir Trafford Leigh-Mallory oversaw the Allied air operations that provided crucial air support.

How many people died?

There were significant casualties among both the Allied and Axis forces during the D-Day landings. The total number of fatalities on D-Day is estimated to be between 11,400 and 16,400, including both military personnel and civilians.

Allied Casualties

American forces : Approximately 2,500 killed.

: Approximately 2,500 killed. British forces : Approximately 1,000 killed.

: Approximately 1,000 killed. Canadian forces: Approximately 335 killed.

Total Allied Casualties

Killed : Approximately 4,400.

: Approximately 4,400. Wounded, missing, or captured: Approximately 9,000 to 10,000.

Axis (German) Casualties

The exact number of German casualties on D-Day is harder to determine due to the fragmented nature of their records. Estimates suggest:

Killed : Approximately 4,000 to 9,000.

: Approximately 4,000 to 9,000. Total casualties (killed, wounded, missing): Estimates range from 4,000 to 9,000.

Civilian Casualties

French civilians also suffered casualties during the invasion, primarily due to the bombardments. It is estimated that around 3,000 French civilians were killed on D-Day.

Summary

Total Allied fatalities : Approximately 4,400.

: Approximately 4,400. Total German fatalities : Estimated 4,000 to 9,000.

: Estimated 4,000 to 9,000. French civilian fatalities: Approximately 3,000.

‘For the Fallen’ in full

With proud thanksgiving, a mother for her children,

England mourns for her dead across the sea.

Flesh of her flesh they were, spirit of her spirit,

Fallen in the cause of the free.

Solemn the drums thrill; Death august and royal

Sings sorrow up into immortal spheres,

There is music in the midst of desolation

And a glory that shines upon our tears.

They went with songs to the battle, they were young,

Straight of limb, true of eye, steady and aglow.

They were staunch to the end against odds uncounted:

They fell with their faces to the foe.

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning

We will remember them.

They mingle not with their laughing comrades again;

They sit no more at familiar tables of home;

They have no lot in our labour of the day-time;

They sleep beyond England's foam.

But where our desires are and our hopes profound,

Felt as a well-spring that is hidden from sight,

To the innermost heart of their own land they are known

As the stars are known to the Night;

As the stars that shall be bright when we are dust,

Moving in marches upon the heavenly plain;

As the stars that are starry in the time of our darkness,