Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The late August bank holiday is just around the corner, and many will be wondering if they’ll be able to set off on day trips and long weekends across the UK.

However, the weather might just put an dampener on plans, with the Met Office revealing that forecasts put showers and rain across the country at a high possibility. There are possible spells of heavy rain and high winds on Thursday (August 22) and Friday (August 23), although these are mainly expected to impact northern areas.

Saturday (August 24) is likely to experience more settled conditions, although some rain will persist in Northern Ireland and Scotland meaning a drizzly bank holiday weekend. The Met Office forecast currently states: “Spells of heavy rain on Thursday and Friday, particularly in the north, with strong winds. Winds easing a little into the weekend with scattered showers in the north.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The long range Met Office forecast for Sunday, August 25 and Monday, August 26 states: “Sunday is likely to be settled cross most parts with bright, predominately dry conditions, although there will be a few showers, mainly in the north. Later Sunday into Monday, a band of cloud and rain is expected to move in from the Atlantic, bringing strengthening winds. This expected to bring the heaviest rain across northern and western hills of Scotland and Northern Ireland, then weakening as it moves southeast, further into England and Wales.”

Temperatures will drop slightly to below average for the period. They will sit around highs of 19C in the south, with the mercury peaking around the high teens for most of the country throughout the weekend.

It comes as a yellow weather warning was issues by the Met Office for the western coast of Scotland. The rain warning is in place from 9am on Wednesday until 3pm on Thursday as the remnants of Hurricane Ernesto, which battered the Americas, brings stormy and unsettle conditions.