Just when you thought that the summer weather had finally arrived, the Met Office has put a dampener on hope of a tropical August after issuing a yellow weather warning for rain.

The meteorological service has said that a “period of heavy rain and strong winds” is expected on the west coast of Scotland. The yellow weather warning is in force from 9am on Wednesday, August 21 until 3pm on Thursday, August 22.

The weather warning covers from the south west of Scotland, including Dumfries, stretching up to Ayr and south-western and western parts of Glasgow. This again stretches into the Highlands, including Fort William, Ullapool and Stornoway.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for western parts of Scotland. | Met Office

The Met Office has said that the stormy conditions may affect local services such as causing delays and cancellations to train and bus services, as well as some smaller town and villages being cut off if roads flood. There is also a “slight chance” of power cuts and a “small chance” of damage to home and buildings.

Andy Page, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “During Monday, the band of rain will gradually move east across the UK. Within the warning area we can expect to see 25-35mm of rain, with some of the wettest areas receiving up to 60mm. The rain will be accompanied by strong southerly winds.”

It comes as the remnants of Hurricane Ernesto, which swept across the Americas and left people in Puerto Rico and Bermuda without power, travels across the Atlantic to bring stormy conditions to the UK. The Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist Tony Wisson said: “Newspaper headlines suggesting that Ernesto itself is set to batter Britain aren’t accurate.

“The once-powerful system itself will break down before it reaches us, but the warmth and moisture it once contained will become entrained within a mid-latitude frontal weather system. This will lead to unsettled conditions for the UK, especially across the north and west, with heavy rain and strong winds expected here.”