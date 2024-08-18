Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK’s weather is set to turn as the Met Office warns that hot weather and sunny skies could be replaced by heavy rain and strong winds.

Local weather is set to be influenced by hurricane Ernesto which is currently a category two hurricane heading to Bermuda. Ernesto is expected to travel to North America in the coming week as the Met Office shared that the hurricane will affect UK weather patterns. Forecasters are closely monitoring its trajectory, prompting the Met Office to issue warnings about heavy wind and rain beginning Wednesday evening.

David Oliver, Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office said: “The most likely scenario is for a period of unsettled weather from Wednesday, especially in the north and west with heavy rain and strong winds possible, whilst it may be warmer and less wet towards the southeast. As always, keep an eye on the most up-to-date forecast for the latest.”

Weather forecaster WXCharts also shows a sudden change in conditions for areas in the north of England and Scotland. Gusts could reach up to 83mph in coastal areas while heavy rain and lighting hit much of the country on Wednesday evening. Storm maps also forecast heavy rain and lightning across most of the country, beginning Wednesday evening but really kicking off on Thursday.

Discussing the start of the week's weather, David Oliver said: “Monday sees changes in the jet stream, these bringing an Atlantic frontal system toward the UK. This will bring some cloudy, wet and windy conditions to many areas during Monday and Tuesday, with strong winds possible in the north .”

In its outlook for Monday to Wednesday the Met Office says: “Monday will start off dry but rain will move in from the west, spreading east on Tuesday. The southeast can expect drier conditions from mid-week, while the northwest will continue to experience wet and windy weather.”