Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has said that temperatures in the UK are set to settle after the country experienced the hottest day of the year so far earlier this week.

Cambridge took the title for the hottest recorded temperature of 2024 so far at 34.8C on Monday, August 12. While temperatures are set to come down and settle, toasty highs of 25C will be felt throughout the country.

The Met Office has said that the weekend looks set to be “dry and pleasant” with the highs of 25C to top off a weekend of sunshine for many. Stephen Dixon, a spokesman for the Met Office, said: “Friday will be dry and fine with sunny spells across the country. It will be cloudy in some parts of Northern Ireland and there will be some showers in the north-west of Scotland. But it will likely be fine in the east and west and feel nice in the sunshine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Showers in the north-east of Scotland are said to be expected to be “light and sporadic”. The highest temperatures will be felt in the south of England, with most of the country looking likely to get highs not far off into the mid-20Cs.

However, there is a stark warning that the summer conditions will not last long. Moving into next week, there are warnings of “unsettled” conditions, which could bring with it heavy showers and high winds.

Mr Dixon said: “By the time we get to Monday there will be a change. While Monday will start dry and fine for many, we are keeping an eye on rain from the west which has the potential to bring wet and windy conditions and more unsettled weather.”