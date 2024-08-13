Brits warned to bin disposable barbecues properly during heatwave to avoid fires

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Summer temperatures have seen a spike in people opting to cook outdoors but rubbish experts say there is a huge risk of starting blazes if the right steps are not taken.

A rubbish expert has warned of the major risks of fire if Brits fail to throw away their disposable barbecues properly during the heatwave.

The UK is scorching under high temperatures, prompting people across the country to stage impromptu cook-outs using disposable BBQs on sale.

But while the spur-of-the-moment feats are a chance for the public to socialise and enjoy the good weather, there is a huge risk of blazes breaking out if the trays are not thrown away properly.

Dean Botham, spokesperson for LitterBins.co.uk, says chucking coals into public bins or even in the waste at home can spark into fire quickly.

Botham shares: “Everyone loves a spell of good weather and it’s great people have been able to get out to enjoy the fresh air and a barbecue.

“But there are real risks involved with disposable BBQs, both at home and in public spaces like parks and forests.

“The foil trays should not be placed directly down onto grass surfaces as that can scorch areas - always try to balance them on a bed of stone or bricks where at all possible.

“But even when the flames look to have died out, they are not necessarily safe to throw into the rubbish. The coals maintain heat a lot longer than people think, and if they get into contact with other rubbish in a bin, then it wouldn’t take long for a fire to start.

“Ideally it is best to leave coals to cool overnight before throwing them into the waste, though this isn’t always possible. But they should be left for a minimum of two to four hours really.

“Drench the trays in water if that is available, and sand is another option to temper the heat in a BBQ. Only then should they be put in the rubbish.

In recent years some councils have added designated areas to public spaces suitable for barbecues, with stones, bricks and sand ensuring natural vegetation is not damaged.

But these are still a minority and Botham believes there is more that can be done to provide safe spaces to enjoy outdoor cook-outs in public while minimising risks of fire.

Botham added: “It has been great to see areas and facilities being provided to allow the public to use disposable barbecues in a safe environment in public spaces - but more can be done in terms of providing suitable bins to dispose of waste.

“The onus is on the public to take their waste home, and we would always make it clear it is a person’s responsibility to take care of their own rubbish. But when it comes to hot coals, that is not always easy.

“Councils can source secure bins able to ensure waste is safely disposed of, and in doing so that will ensure these environments stay clean and tidy for everyone to enjoy.”