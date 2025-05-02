Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Temperatures across the UK are expected to fall this weekend following what the Met Office provisionally recorded as the warmest May Day on record.

After some isolated thundery showers in southern and eastern England on Friday, cooler weather is set to move in, bringing more cloud and scattered showers across eastern Scotland and the far south coast of England on Saturday. The rest of the UK is likely to remain dry, with peak temperatures reaching around 22C in southern and central England, a noticeable drop compared to recent highs.

This comes after the UK saw its warmest start to May on record, with highs of 29.3C in Kew Gardens, south-west London, on Thursday. Provisional Met Office figures also showed the country recorded its brightest April since records began in 1910, with England seeing its sunniest ever, and the other home nations their second sunniest.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tony Wisson said: “The recent very warm weather for the time of year is subsiding over the weekend as a weak cold front moves over the UK. We expect cooler temperatures as the front pushes south. This cooler air will also help introduce isolated showers across eastern parts, but it should stay drier further west."

This ice cream seller is making the most of the hot weather at Sandhaven Beach. | sn

By Sunday, the drop in temperature will be more apparent. “Sunday will feel much cooler compared to recent days, with temperatures falling slightly below average for the time of year,” Wisson added. “We can expect mid-to-low double figures for many, and even single figures for those further north.”

The Bank Holiday Monday will follow a similar pattern, with cloudier conditions expected in the south and east and the chance of further scattered showers. Temperatures may be marginally higher than on Sunday but will remain below seasonal averages and feel especially chilly along eastern coastal areas.

Wisson said: “We reach our coldest temperatures on Sunday and Monday. Then from Tuesday onwards we’re likely to see a very gradual increase in temperatures day on day, though not to the levels of warmth we've seen recently. High pressure will continue to dominate the UK weather next week, bringing largely dry weather and variable cloud amounts.”