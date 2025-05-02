Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new storm is hitting the Spanish holiday hotspot Malaga.

The entry of a frontal system from the southwest, associated with an Atlantic squall, will make landfall in Malaga today (Friday 2 May). It will cause instability throughout the Iberian peninsula, including Malaga.

Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) issued a yellow alert for heavy rain and possible storms in the province at the end of the day on Thursday, and the weather warning remains active today. According to the weather forecast, the rain and thunderstorm warning will be activated at 9pm in Ronda and Sol and Guadalhorce, which includes Malaga city and the westernmost parts of Malaga province.

For these areas, an accumulated rainfall of 15 mm is expected in one hour and, states Aemet, "this warning will continue on Friday 2 May until 10am. José Luis Escudero, a local expert on Malaga's weather, told news website Sur in English that more rainfall will be recorded in the early hours of Friday morning.

He said: "From the afternoon onwards, the probability will decrease in the province of Malaga, in the westernmost area of our community there will still be a probability but less”. For Friday "light to moderate rainfall is also forecast, more likely and intense in the early hours of the morning when it may be accompanied by thunderstorms."

Looking ahead to the weekend, Aemet is also forecasting light rainfall and unchanged or falling temperatures for Saturday and Sunday. The maximum temperatures on Sunday will range from 19 degrees in Ronda to 25 degrees in Malaga capital.