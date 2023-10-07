A month's worth of rain is expected to fall in a single day

Ten people have been airlifted to safety after extreme rainfall caused landslides in Scotland.

Vehicles were stuck on the A83 and A815 near Inveraray, and an HM Coastguard helicopter was used to take them to safety after the two roads were closed.

The landslides were caused by hours of heavy rain which had caused widespread flooding and travel disruption in parts of the west coast of Scotland.

The A83. Pic: Police Scotland/HM Coastguard

There have been no reports of any injuries in the rescue operation, but the roads remain closed and drivers are being warned to avoid the area.

Officers are urging drivers in Argyll and Bute not to travel at all - with flooding reported on roads nationwide, and rail services have also been cancelled.

Aerial footage shared by the service showed mud and water blocking the road between Tarbet and Lochgoilhead. The A815 was also affected. It is not sure how long the closure will last. Police Scotland said: "There are several road closures in the area due to flooding and landslides: A83 - Closed between Tarbet and Inverary. A815 - Closed between Dunoon and A83. A816 - Closed between Lochgilphead and Oban. Diversions are in place.

"Drivers should avoid travelling in the Argyll and Bute area due to significant disruption."

Up to 180mm (8in) of rain has been forecast for parts of the Highlands, in what Scottish authorities are describing as a "major rainfall event".

Ruth Ellis, flood duty manager for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, said: "We're likely to see extensive river and surface water flooding impacts across those areas. Danger to life, widespread property flooding, flooding of roads and disruption to infrastructure is possible."