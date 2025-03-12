Cheltenham weather: Video shows snow coating cars and houses ahead of Cheltenham Festival day two

By Jessica Martin
12th Mar 2025, 11:22am
Footage shows snow coating cars and houses in Cheltenham.

Snow has fallen in parts of the UK today (March 12).

Footage, posted to X by Brian Flanagan, shows snow coating cars and houses in Cheltenham.

The snow has covered Cheltenham Racecourse on day two of Cheltenham Festival, but racing is still to go ahead as planned.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Snow falls in Cheltenham ahead of Cheltenham Festival day two.placeholder image
Snow falls in Cheltenham ahead of Cheltenham Festival day two. | X / @BHDFlanagan

Met Office’s UK 5 day weather forecast (March 12-March 16)

Today

Showery rain will clear southwards from southern England and Wales, with patchy frost clearing elsewhere to leave sunshine and showers across the UK. Northern Ireland and western Scotland will be sunniest. Showers turning locally heavy and wintry. A chilly breeze.

Tonight

Showers will continue to affect many eastern and some northeastern areas overnight, wintry in places. Elsewhere mostly dry with clear periods, allowing a frost to develop. Some icy patches too.

Thursday

Frost clearing to leave another chilly day with sunshine and showers, the showers most widespread across central, eastern and far northern parts of the UK. Some western areas largely dry.

Another day of sunshine and showers on Friday, some of the showers wintry on the hills. Fewer showers, with a lot of fine weather over the weekend. Some overnight frost.

Related topics:VideoCheltenham FestivalWeather forecastRacingWalesEnglandMet OfficeScotlandNorthern Ireland
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice