People have been urged to look after vulnerable and elderly relatives after a cold weather warning was issued for England, with temperatures expected to fall to -3C.

A level 2 warning for Sunday (5 January) evening until Tuesday (7 January) has been issued by the Met Office and the UK Health and Security Agency. Temperatures in England are expected to plummet in rural areas, with “widespread frost” predicted.

The warning falls between 6pm on Sunday and 6pm on Tuesday, with all regions of England being affected, with the West Midlands and the Welsh Borders predicted to be the coldest. Temperatures are not expected to fall below single figures in the daytime.

Members of the public are being urged to look out for pensioners and people with underlying health conditions, ensuring their heating is kept on to at least 18C and that they stay warm. So, where has the cold weather warning been issued and how low could temperatures get down to? Here’s everything you need to know.

Where has cold weather warning been issued?

A pedestrian walks in a frost-covered Hyde Park in London during a cold spell in January 2022 (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

What has the Met Office said?

The Met office has predicted there will be “widespread frost” and temperatures will “fall below freezing”.Its forecast reads: “Long clear spells overnight will allow temperatures to fall below freezing, with a widespread frost developing across England. Temperatures likely recovering during the day to near average for the time of year, but fall quickly into the evenings. Remaining dry throughout. There is low confidence currently regarding the longevity of the cold conditions from Tuesday. Cold nights and possible frost still possible across the south, with cloudier conditions becoming more likely across northern areas.”

Speaking to PA Media, Met Office deputy chief forecaster David Oliver said: “From Sunday and into early next week an area of high pressure will dominate the UK’s weather. This will bring some cold nights with a widespread frost across the country. However, by day temperatures will recover to around mid-single figures, near normal for the time of year.”

Whilst Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud added: “We are expecting a cold front to sink south during the course of Saturday and it is going to really help clear the clouds. It is going to allow overnight temperatures to dip below zero and we are likely to see an increasing risk of overnight frost as we move into the early part of next week.”

Dr Agostinho Sousa, consultant in public health medicine at UKHSA has urged for people to “check in on family, friends or relatives who are more vulnerable to the cold weather”. Dr Sousa said: “Cold weather can have serious consequences for health, with older people and those with heart or lung conditions particularly at risk. It’s important to check in on family, friends and relatives who are more vulnerable to the cold weather. If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat your home to at least 18C if you can.”

What does a level 2 warning mean?

The Met Office issues cold weather warnings in England during the winter months from November 1 to March 31 in association with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). The alerts give members of the public an advanced warning of weather conditions that could significantly impact your health and well-being.