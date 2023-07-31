As July sees nothing but rain, there is some concern that some areas in the UK are at risk of flooding.

So far, one flood alert has been issued to rivers Esk and Irthing due to the persistent rainfall.

Low-lying land is expected to be most affected, particularly around rivers Esk and Irthing and other watercourses, including low-lying areas around Longtown and Brampton.

The government has advised people to avoid low-lying footpaths, any bridges near local watercourses and not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.

One area has been issued a flood alert (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The River Esk is located in North Yorkshire and empties into the North Sea at Whitby after a course of around 28 miles (45 km) through the valley of Eskdale, named after the river itself.

River Irthing is in Cumbria and is a major tributary of the River Eden.

This article will be updated with any future flood alerts.

What is the weather forecasted to be in the UK?

As August is approaches, the Met Office has issued its long-range weather forecast and announced the wet weather will continue for the foreseeable future. There will be some sunshine during the first week of August, but showers and thunderstorms are inevitable, with temperatures likely to be mostly below average.

From August 4 to August 13, the Met Office predicts widespread sunlight and showers, which may be locally heavy and thundery, with northerly or northwesterly winds bringing cool temperatures for the time of year.

It said: “Showers may temporarily ease slightly, however there is some risk that this could give way to further wet and windy weather arriving from the west over the weekend. Beyond this, changeable conditions are likely to dominate through the rest of this period.

“Showery conditions are likely, along with the risk of longer spells of rain and stronger winds at times too. Some drier and brighter interludes are also possible, these perhaps more likely later in this period. Often breezy, especially earlier in the period.”

Today (31 July) sees outbreaks of rain and drizzle for many at first. Sunny spells and showers developed across southern parts of the UK into the afternoon with rain continuing in the north. Breezy and another cool day, though warmer in sheltered spots.

Overnight, rain will slowly clear from Scotland. Elsewhere after some late evening sunshine, showers may develop and become heavy, especially for parts of central and southern England and Wales.