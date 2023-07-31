It's been very wet so far this summer in the UK, while mainland Europe has seen heatwaves

Heavy rain outside central police station in Portsmouth in September 2012

Is the sun ever going to come back this summer? You could be forgiven for asking this question given how wet July has been and initial forecasts for August are not looking much better.

While we could see sunny spells in August, the rain isn't going away anywhere just yet. So, as the British summer continues to dampen spirits, we take a look at previous years that show it could always be worse!

Advertisement

Advertisement

In previous years, the wet weather has seen new records set since they began to be recorded by the Met Office in 1910.

Starting with 2021, reports at the time highlighted this year's summer to be the worst for a decade.

Rainfall at Clair Park, Haywards Heath, in 2012

We can all remember basking in the sun in our gardens during the Covid-hit summer of 2020, but sadly the following summer wasn't the same.

Total hours of sunshine were at the lowest since 2012, and the top temperature recorded - 32.5°C - was the lowest since then.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking back at 2012, we can count our blessings things aren't quite as bad this year.

This summer saw the wettest June ever for the UK, according to national records, and also a wetter-than-average July.

That compares to June 2023 which was 'drier than average for most' - according to the Met Office.

Data from 2012 shows that that year, 1330.7 mm of rain fell. But that's still not the wettest year on record for the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That title goes to the year 2000. Back then 1337.3 mm of rain fell and since that year, four of the UK's five wettest years on record have occurred.

The total five wettest years on record are:

2000 - 1337.3 mm 2012 - 1330.7 mm 1954 - 1309.1 mm 2008 - 1295.0 mm 2002 - 1283.7 mm

Deepings Raft Race in the rain back in 2012 in Peterborough

Information from the Met Office reflecting on 2012 reads: "If we look at the countries comprising the UK there was considerable variation.

"2012 was the wettest ever year for England, the third wettest for Wales, 17th wettest for Scotland and only the 40th wettest for Northern Ireland. What makes 2012 all the more interesting is that the start of the year was drier than normal."

So, although it certainly hasn't felt like it, this summer's weather is not quite as bad as what we've had in living memory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And as global temperatures continue to rise, the UK is no different. June 2023 was confirmed as the hottest ever in the UK as average temperatures were 0.9°C hotter than the previous UK record.