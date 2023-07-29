The August bank holiday weekend is soon - but will it be a wet or a sunny one?

If there’s one topic that’s sure to get everyone talking, it’s the weather. If it’s bad we moan and if it’s good we rejoice. Unfortunately, there’s been a lot more moaning than rejoicing in recent weeks as July, on the whole, has been a washout for most of the UK.

We’ve had endless days of rain, and even storms, and it's felt rather dark and gloomy - with these conditions you’d be forgiven for thinking autumn has arrived already. So, the question on everyone’s lips is ‘when will it stop raining?’ There’s hope that with the new month of August, which is just around the corner, there will also be a change in weather and instead of our umbrellas we’ll once again be reaching for our sun hats and suncream.

But, just what is the forecast for the next few days, and also for the month of August - including that all important summer bank holiday? Here’s what the Met Office has to say.

Met Office weather for final days of July

Today (Saturday 29 July) most places across the UK can expect sunny spells and blustery showers, with more rain arriving on Sunday (30 July), according to the Met Office. There may be the odd rumble of thunder across Scotland, and in other parts of the country it is expected to feel rather cool and be breezy.

From Monday 31 July to Tuesday 1 August, forecasters predict it will remain unsettled, with showers and longer spells of rain. It will be breezy at times, keeping temperatures below average and often feeling rather cool.

The UK has seen a mixture of sun and rain so far during summer 2023 - this is what the weather will be like in August?

Met Office UK weather forecast for August?

Unfortunately, we shouldn’t all pack away our raincoats just yet, but neither should we put our sunglasses away, as the Met Office says the weather will remain mixed as we head into August. There will be unsettled conditions, which will persist through the start of August, with days of sunny spells and showers perhaps interspersed with periods of more persistent rain as low pressure systems move across the UK.

On showery days, showers will often be concentrated in the north and east, where they may be heavy and thundery at times and could occasionally merge into longer spells of rain. Western areas are expected to be drier, but there is still a chance of rain. Temperatures are expected to be slightly below normal for the time of year, with a brisk northwesterly breeze exacerbating the cool feel. Overall, there is a higher than usual risk of strong winds. This suggests that for people in Scotland their August bank holiday weekend may be wetter and windier than they would like.