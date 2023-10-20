Telling news your way
Storm Babet: 10 pictures that show the extent of flooding across the UK

A rare red weather warning stating a “risk to life” has been issued in parts of the UK as residents capture the chaos of Storm Babet

Will Millar
By Will Millar
3 minutes ago

Storm Babet has caused havoc across the UK with parts of Scotland and England suffering major flooding and travel disruptions. After developing to the west of the Iberian Peninsula, the storm swept across the Atlantic prompting the Met Office to issue weather warnings throughout the country.

In the worst hit areas of the UK, including Brechin in Scotland, homeowners were asked to evacuate their homes due to the risk of severe flooding. It’s confirmed three people have died due to the conditions caused by Storm Babet. 

1. Blackpool

2. Worksop

3. Hebden Bridge

4. Brechin

