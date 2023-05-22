The Met Office said high pressure will “dominate” this week ahead of a predicted “African plume” which is set to bring 35C heat

The UK is set to record its warmest day of the year so far as temperatures are forecast to soar to the mid-20s ahead of an “African plume” heatwave.

Monday (22 May) could become the “hottest day of the year”, according to the latest Met Office forecast, with “fine and dry” weather on the cards for much of the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will be low clouds and fog early in the morning, but these conditions will quickly clear, making way for a day with sunny spells. Scotland, northern England and Wales may see a few showers but overall, it is expected to be a warm and sunny day for most.

In the north temperatures are expected to reach the late teens, while southern parts can expect temperatures above 20C.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said “high pressure will really dominate proceedings across the UK bringing largely settled weather.”

‘Hottest day of the year’ expected as temperatures to soar to 23C. (Photo: Getty Images)

He added: “Every now and again some weather fronts will just try to come in across the far north and that will be the focus of a few bits and pieces of rain here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Into Monday evening a few showers could just develop for a time across the Pennines but they will quickly melt away as we go into the small hours of Tuesday. For most of us it is going to be another sunny day on Tuesday, the lion’s share of the sunshine will be across England and Wales.

“For the rest of the week it is mainly going to be dry and settled, still the risk of a little bit of rain from time to time in the north.”

It comes after the UK experienced its warmest day so far on Sunday (21 May) when temperatures reached 23C in Porthmadog, north Wales, and above 20C for the rest of Wales and England.

Forecasters have been predicting the arrival of a weather front called the “Africa plume” by the end of May which could see temperatures soar as high as 35C.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking ahead at the weather for the rest of the week the Met Office said Tuesday (23 May) will be “rather cloudy across Scotland with a little light rain or drizzle in the west”, but otherwise a “dry day with sunny spells and a little cooler than on Monday.”

Patchy rain is forecast for Wednesday (24 May) but the forecaster said conditions should remain “largely settled this week with further warm sunny spells.”

In its long range forecast it says there will be “generally settled conditions across many parts of the UK” but northern regions could see “more cloud at times, with weakening bands of rain possible.”