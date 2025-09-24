The Met Office has given their verdict on whether Hurricane Gabrielle will bring extreme weather to the UK.

All meteorological eyes are currently trained on Hurricane Gabrielle making its way across the Atlantic. On Monday (September 22), the National Hurricane Centre said people in the Azores archipelago had been advised to monitor the Category 4 hurricane, predicting the UK should evade the extreme weather event.

Gabrielle had maximum sustained winds of 140mph at the beginning of the week, as it skirted to the east-southeast of Bermuda. The major hurricane was centred 180 miles away from British island territory, moving to the north-northeast at 12mph, expecting to reach the Portuguese islands by the end of the week.

Despite their being more than 1,500 miles between the UK and the Azores, the Met Office admits there is still uncertainty on how the hurricane could affect the weather here this weekend. A spokesperson for the national weather service said: “Looking ahead to the weekend, the forecast becomes more complex.

“The high-pressure system will continue to move east, allowing a new weather system to approach from the west. This system is linked to Hurricane Gabrielle, currently situated in the Atlantic and tracking towards the Bay of Biscay, Spain, and Portugal. There is a small chance, less than 5%, that Gabrielle could impact the UK directly with stormy conditions, but it is much more likely to affect southern Europe and the Azores.”

Astronaut Jonny Kim shared jaw-dropping images of the progress of Hurricane Gabrielle, captured from aboard the International Space Station | ISS/NASA / SWNS

Forecasts suggest Gabrielle will continue eastwards towards the Azores, possibly maintaining hurricane status as it passes over the islands. The UK's national meteorological service described it as “a slow-moving feature, not fully picked up by the Jetstream,” which has lingered in the Atlantic for several days.

According to the spokesperson, its “associated frontal system” is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the Azores, and possibly to parts of western Europe. They added: “The interaction between high and low-pressure systems will fuel a south to south-westerly flow, introducing warmer air into the southwest and western Wales.”

UK weather forecast

Despite the wild weather elsewhere, the Met Office is predicting more settled conditions for the UK, continuing on from the dry and bright weather experienced in the last week. However, there may be some rain around, particularly as we approach the end of the week.

For Thursday, a Met Office forecaster said: “Another settled day with morning fog soon lifting to leave sunny spells. Cloudier in the northwest and southeast where the odd light shower is still possible. Temperatures around average.”

Moving towards the weekend it’s looking less pleasant but with drier conditions returning on Sunday. Giving the outlook for Friday to Sunday, the forecaster said: “Widely fine and dry on Friday, but turning cloudier from Saturday with a band of rain moving eastwards, sometimes heavy. Breezier too, but with clearer conditions to follow on Sunday.”

On Tuesday (September 23), Astronaut Jonny Kim shared jaw-dropping images of the progress of Hurricane Gabrielle. Captured from aboard the International Space Station, the pictures show the vast storm system churning across the Atlantic.