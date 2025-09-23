The Hong Kong Observatory has issued the No 8 warning signal as Super Typhoon Ragasa nears.

The Hong Kong Observatory issued the warning signal at 2.20pm on Tuesday as Super Typhoon Ragasa is expected to bring hurricane-force winds with speeds of up to 230km/h (143mph) and thunderstorms. The forecaster says the weather will deteriorate “rapidly” later on Tuesday and that it will assess the need to issue a higher warning signal between 11pm and 3am on Wednesday when the super typhoon is expected to be closest to the city.

The worst impacts to Hong Kong will be felt during Tuesday night and early Wednesday local time. There will be a significant storm surge of around 2m around the Pearl River Estuary and up to 4 to 5m close to Tolo Harbour, as well as waves of nearly 14m at sea.

By Wednesday evening, landfall is expected on the south China coast, likely near Zhanjiang in Guangdong. Ragasa should weaken a little before landfall due to increased friction as it approaches land, but will still be a 'Very strong typhoon' with sustained winds of 155km/hr and gusts up to 220km/hr.

At least 700 flights were due to be cancelled from Tuesday evening. Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways said it cancelled 500 flights, while its budget arm HK Express would axe 100. Hong Kong Airlines would cancel around 90 flights, while Hong Kong-based carrier Greater Bay Airlines cut at least 23.

The Typhoon is not expected to hit Thailand. There was a collective sigh of relief in Taiwan as the island remained largely unscathed after Super Typhoon Ragasa passed through overnight. Nevertheless, at least six people were injured as southern and eastern Taiwan was hardest hit.

Packing winds of 260kph (162 mph) at its peak on Monday, Ragasa is believed to be the most powerful storm the world has seen this year. The China Meteorological Administration has described Ragasa as the "King of Storms".