Typhoon Ragasa, believed to be the world's strongest storm this year, is approaching southern China, one day after battering the Philippines' northern region.

The typhoon is expected to make landfall in the Chinese province of Guangdong on Wednesday. More than 370,000 people in Guangdong have been evacuated.

The worst impacts to Hong Kong will be felt during Tuesday night and early Wednesday local time. Although the eye of the storm won’t make direct landfall here, it will pass close to the south as a 'very strong typhoon'. There will be a significant storm surge of around 2m around the Pearl River Estuary and up to 4 to 5m close to Tolo Harbour, as well as waves of nearly 14m at sea.

By Wednesday evening, Landfall is expected on the south China coast, likely near Zhanjiang in Guangdong. Ragasa should weaken a little before landfall due to increased friction as it approaches land, but will still be a 'Very strong typhoon' with sustained winds of 155km/hr and gusts up to 220km/hr.

Torrential rain is expected today in Taiwan, southern Fujian and eastern Guangdong, spreading across Guangdong, Hong Kong and into Hainan. Some areas could see 250-450mm of rain.

The Typhoon is not expected to hit Thailand. There was a collective sigh of relief in Taiwan as the island remained largely unscathed after Super Typhoon Ragasa passed through overnight. Nevertheless, at least six people were injured as southern and eastern Taiwan was hardest hit.

More than 100 international flights departing from the capital Taipei have been cancelled today. Packing winds of 260kph (162 mph) at its peak on Monday, Ragasa is believed to be the most powerful storm the world has seen this year.

The China Meteorological Administration has described Ragasa as the "King of Storms". It's expected to be more destructive than the other typhoons that have made landfall in China's Guangdong province earlier this year.