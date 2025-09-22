Thousands have been evacuated in the Philippines as a super typhoon makes landfall in the country's northern region.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Super typhoon Ragasa, packing 230km/h (143mph) wind gusts, made landfall over Panuitan Island, in the Philippines' northern Cagayan province, on 15:00 local time (08:00 GMT) Monday, the country's weather authority said. It is expected to barrel west towards southern China. Ragasa brings a "high risk of life-threatening storm surge" with peak heights exceeding 3m (10ft), the Philippine weather bureau said.

Authorities have warned of widespread flooding and landslides and damage to homes and infrastructure. Ragasa is not expected to hit Taiwan directly but is set to drench the island's east coast with heavy rains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forest areas and nature trails across southern and eastern Taiwan have been closed since early Monday, while some ferry services have also been suspended. Authorities in China's Guangdong province have advised residents to prepare for a "catastrophic" and "large-scale disaster". Heavy rains and strong winds would be felt as early as Tuesday, authorities said, two days before the storm is forecast to make landfall.

Thousands have been evacuated in the Philippines as a super typhoon makes landfall in the country's northern region. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Authorities in the Chinese city of Shenzhen said they planned to evacuate 400,000 people ahead of the typhoon. In Hong Kong, authorities said the weather would "deteriorate rapidly" on Tuesday, while the education bureau said it is deliberating over school arrangements.

Hong Kong's flag carrier Cathay Pacific said it would cancel 500 flights departing the city from 18:00 local time tomorrow, while Hong Kong Airlines said it would stop all departures from the city.

What is a Super Typhoon?

A super typhoon is the term used in the western Pacific Ocean for an extremely intense tropical cyclone. It is about the same as a Category 4 or 5 hurricane on the Saffir–Simpson scale used in the Atlantic.

Super typhoons bring catastrophic winds, torrential rains, and massive storm surges. They can cause widespread damage, flooding, and loss of life if they make landfall.