Major airlines are cancelling flights as Super Typhoon Ragasa hurtles towards destinations.

Australia’s national carrier Qantas has announced that flights to and from Hong Kong will be disrupted from Tuesday evening to Thursday morning due to Super Typhoon Ragasa. The carrier said Hong Kong's Airport will be closed from 8pm September 23 to 8am on September 25 in a statement, adding that it would contact customers who were affected.

Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific said it expected to cancel more than 500 flights. "Starting at 6pm tomorrow, September 23, Cathay Pacific's passenger flights arriving at and departing from Hong Kong International Airport will cease operations until resuming during daytime hours on Thursday," a spokeswoman for the airline said at a Monday press conference.

Ragasa is crossing the Luzon Strait between southern Taiwan and northern Philippines, and is expected to hit Hong Kong and southern China on Tuesday. The weather is expected to deteriorate rapidly from Tuesday and gale-force winds will impact the financial hub on Wednesday, with winds expected to reach hurricane force offshore and on high ground.

Across the city, residents started stockpiling daily necessities. The Education Bureau announced Monday that all schools will be suspended on Tuesday and Wednesday.

More than 10,000 people have sheltered in schools and evacuation centres in the Philippines on Monday as heavy rains and gale-force winds from the super typhoon lashed the country's far north. The sparsely populated Babuyan Islands lie about 740 kilometres south of Taiwan, where smaller-scale evacuations were also underway.