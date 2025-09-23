More than 100 flight departures from Hong Kong have been cancelled in just 10 hours.

The flights are cancelled at Hong Kong Airport from 2pm to midnight local time on Tuesday afternoon and evening. An estimated 20,000 passengers are affected.

Flightradar24 data shows 86 regional departures to destinations in Asia have been grounded. In addition, more than 30 long-haul departures are grounded – including two overnight flights to London Heathrow on Cathay Pacific, and one on British Airways.

The main Hong Kong airline, Cathay Pacific, has grounded 14 intercontinental departures in the time frame, with three to Sydney alone. Transpacific services to Vancouver, Dallas, New York, Los Angeles, Boston and Toronto are grounded, as are European flights to Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

Many foreign airlines have cancelled flights to their hubs, including Emirates (Dubai), Swiss (Zurich), Lufthansa (Frankfurt), Air France (Paris), Qantas (Sydney and Melbourne), Air New Zealand (Auckland) and Finnair (Helsinki). It comes as Super Typhoon Ragasa is holding its intensity as it moves closer to Hong Kong.

Hong Kong's authorities have issued their third-highest typhoon warning with "severe disruption" expected from 6pm today. The storm, described by forecasters as the most powerful on Earth so far this year, was packing maximum sustained winds of 185kmph and gusts up to 230kmph, according to the Philippine weather agency Pagasa.