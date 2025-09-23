At least three people have been killed and five others remain missing after Super Typhoon Ragasa hit the Philippines.

The Super Typhoon triggered flooding and landslides across northern Philippines, officials said on Monday. The victims included a 74-year-old man who was pinned inside a vehicle buried by mud and rocks in the mountain town of Tuba, Benguet province, while being rushed to hospital.

Two others died in Calayan town, a cluster of islands in northern Cagayan province where the storm made landfall. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said more than 17,500 people have been displaced as Ragasa – the most powerful storm to hit the Philippines this year – lashed Luzon with winds over 175kmph.

Schools and government offices were closed across Manila and 29 northern provinces, while fishing boats and ferries were ordered to stay in port. Dozens of domestic flights were cancelled.

Ragasa, whose name means “scramble” in Tagalog, is forecast to continue towards southern Taiwan and Hong Kong after leaving the Philippines on Tuesday. Ragasa is expected to bring torrential rains and heavy winds to China's mainland coastal areas, starting Tuesday.

Multiple cities such as Jiangmen, Yangjiang, Zhongshan and Zhuhai in southern Guangdong province ordered the suspension of schools, offices, factories and means of transportation. The typhoon could make landfall in Guangdong more than once, China's weather agency said.

Authorities urged residents to stockpile emergency supplies, reinforce doors and windows, and evacuate underground areas. The storm, which was also known as Nando in the Philippines, was packing maximum sustained winds of 185kmph and gusts up to 230kmph at 11am, according to the Philippine weather agency PAGASA.

It was moving west-northwest at 20kmph and is expected to head toward southern China by late evening tomorrow.