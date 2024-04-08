Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Just when those places which were hit by Storm Kathleen over the weekend looked forward to drier and milder weather, Brits have been warned that ‘blood rain’ could be on its way.

The apocalyptic sounding weather phenomenon is rare but not quite as deadly as it sounds. ‘Blood rain’ is the name given to rain when its appears to have a red or brown haze to it, which occurs when it picks up dust or particles in the Sahara Desert. It will often leave dusty deposits behind where it has fallen.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said: ‘If you notice your windows look dirty after rain, it could well be Saharan dust deposits. Monday’s low-pressure system will bring more wind and rain.”

It comes as the French met service named Storm Pierrick, which will sweep across the country and have a knock-on effect on some areas of the UK. The Met Office has issued new yellow weather warnings for winds and rain as Pierrick sweeps across the continent.

Wind is expected to stay strong overnight across the southern coast of England, as well as in Devon and Cornwall, with a yellow warning in place from 9pm Monday evening (April 8) until 9am on Tuesday morning. Speed to reach up to 70mph in coastal areas.

From Tuesday at 1am, the wind will travel up the western coast to coastal areas of Wales, as well as into Liverpool and Blackpool. The yellow wind warning will be in place until 3pm the same day.

