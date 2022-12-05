People have been urged to heat their homes to 18 C and wear ‘several layers of clothing’ to stay warm

The UK is being told to brace itself for “severe cold weather and icy conditions”. The Met Office has issued a level 3 alert for cold weather for England, with snow expected to fall in Scotland, Northern Ireland and the North East on Wednesday (7 December).

Between now and next Monday (12 December) temperatures have been predicted to drop as low as -10C, with icy conditions expected.

The cold snap comes as households are faced with soaring energy bills, with many left struggling to put on their heating.

People are being urged to look out for vulnerable friends and family and to ensure they heat their homes to 18C and wear “several layers of clothing” to stay warm.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Met Office cold weather alert and what it means for you.

What does a level 3 alert mean?

The Met Office issues cold weather alerts in England during the winter months from November 1 to March 31 in association with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). They give members of the public an advanced warning of weather conditions that could significantly impact your health and well-being.

The UK is bracing itself for a level 3 cold weather warning (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

The level 3 cold weather alert is described as “Severe” and one step below a “Major incident”. It predicts temperatures will drop to 2C or less and the possibility of widespread ice and heavy snow. Social and healthcare services will take specific actions to help protect high-risk groups.

To keep well and stay safe during a level 3 cold weather alert the Met Office recommends you:

Stay tuned into the UK forecast.

Check daytime room temperature and maintain it at 18 °C (70 °F).

Check bedroom night-time temperature and maintain it at 18 °C (65 °F) or warmer.

If you have to go out make sure you dress warmly and wear non-slip shoes. Also tell someone where you are going and let them know when you get back. If you have a mobile phone keep it charged and on you at all times.

Keep active.

Dress warmly, eat warm food and take warm drinks regularly.

Check on those you know are at risk.

If you are concerned about your own health or welfare or that of others, alert emergency services.

Clear pavements of ice or snow if you are able and if essential.

Where will the alert be in the UK?

A Level 3 Cold Weather Alert has been issued covering all of England from Wednesday (7 December) evening until Monday 12 December.

There are concerns about the impact the cold weather will have on vulnerable people. Dr Agostinho Sousa, Consultant in Public Health Medicine at UKHSA, explained: “Cold weather can have serious consequences for health, and older people and those with heart or lung conditions can be particularly at risk.”

Dr Sousa added: “If you have a pre-existing medical condition, you should heat your home to a temperature that is comfortable for you. In rooms you mostly use such as the living room or bedroom, try to heat them to at least 18°C if you can. Keep your bedroom windows closed at night. Wearing several layers of clothing will keep you warmer than one thicker layer.”

How cold will it get?

The Met Office have predicted it could get to “-10C” in some areas by the end of the week. In a statement they said: “Rather cold conditions are expected to turn colder across much of the UK later Wednesday and through Thursday as air from the Arctic spreads south across the country. Very cold nights are expected, with widespread frosts and potentially severe frosts.”

Adding: “Daytime temperatures persisting near or just above freezing, with overnight temperatures continuing to trend downwards. Wintry showers are also likely to affect some coasts, perhaps pushing into some inland areas at times, bringing a risk of icy patches.”

People are being urged to look out for vulnerable friends and family and to ensure their indoor home temperature reaches at least 18C.

Icicles hang from the roof of the Hopton Tunnel on the High Peak Trail in Derbyshire during a cold snap in 2021 (Photo: Getty Images)

Will it snow?

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Snow in Scotland on Wednesday. They have also advised snow could affect “parts of Northern Ireland and north east England.”

Why is it going to get so cold?

The Met Office have reported the cause of the cold weather to be an “arctic maritime air mass”. Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Rebekah Sherwin, explained: “Temperatures will start to dip this week, with daytime temperatures struggling to get above freezing in many places from mid-week onwards. However, the cold air from the Arctic will also bring brighter conditions, with some dry, sunny spells in many areas, particularly away from the coast.”