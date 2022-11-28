Winter 2022 is officially only days away, with the Met Office predicting temperatures could plummet in December

The UK is just days away from officially entering winter, with the Met Office warning temperatures expected to plummet in the run up to Christmas.

While snowfall in winter tends to be a minor inconvenience at best, it can cause major issues at its absolute worst. Storm Arwen in 2021 and Storm Barra in early 2022 were both examples of bad snowy conditions.

But the Beast from the Easts seen in 2018 and - to a lesser extent - in 2021 were some of the worst wintry spells the UK had seen in around a decade.

There is particular anxiety about this coming winter given any cold snap is likely to lead to an increase in energy demand. With an energy crisis and a cost of living crisis meaning potential blackouts may coincide with sky-high energy bills, there are fears about what the consequences will be for the UK’s most vulnerable people.

So, can we expect a Beast from the East this winter - and could it snow before Christmas? Here’s what you need to know.

What is a Beast from the East?

According to the Met Office, a ‘Beast from the East’ is a weather event that can see cold air and snowy weather carried into the UK by easterly winds. It tends to take place between November and April.

When high pressure settles over Scandinavia, it exposes the UK to what is known as a polar continental air mass. This weather system sucks cold air from Eurasia (especially Russia’s Siberian region) and blasts it at the UK.

If this weather hits the UK via Germany or the Netherlands, it tends to bring about clear skies and icy, frosty conditions. But if it comes across the North Sea from the direction of Denmark or Norway (i.e. further north), the weather system can pick up moisture and bring about rain and snow - particularly in Eastern parts of the UK.

In both scenarios, temperatures can plummet to well-below freezing, remaining below zero even in daylight hours.

When could it snow?

While the Met Office has played down the likelihood of a Beast from the East hitting the UK before Christmas, a cold snap is believed to be on its way.

From Wednesday (30 November), the weather forecaster expects the mercury to drop. Night time temperatures will be around the 4℃ mark for most - although even colder in central, rural areas.

Highs of around 7℃ are expected in daylight hours from Friday (2 December) through to Sunday (4 December). Low temperatures are expected to stick around into the following week, with biting winds coming in from the east and the risk of some wintry showers - especially for elevated areas in Scotland and the North-East of England.

Further into December, the Met Office says it expects further cold snaps - although it has also said temperatures will generally move closer to normal as Christmas approaches. At present, no weather warnings are in place for at least the next week.

But a Beast from the East cannot be ruled out after the new year. The last two to hit the UK have come in the months of February and March.

How bad was Beast from the East 2018?

Given the cost of living crisis and fears over energy supplies this winter, very few people will be hoping for a repeat of the Beast from the East in 2018.

Between 22 February and 4 March, much of the UK turned white and temperatures struggled to rise above zero. In some areas, temperatures struggled to get above -12℃.

Overall, 10 people died as a direct result of the weather. The Met Office was forced to issue two red weather warnings (in central Scotland and then the South West of England and South Wales), thousands of homes lost power, travel chaos ensued and schools were closed for several days.

