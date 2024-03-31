Heavy rain is set to cause travel disruption for those heading home on Easter Monday. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Bad news for the two million return journeys expected on Easter Monday with wet weather expected to cause disruption on the roads. The Met Office is predicting heavy rain to return at the end of the Easter weekend spelling misery for motorists.

Around 2.01 million leisure journeys will be made by car on Easter Monday, according to RAC and transport analysis company Inrix. The national weather service said drier spells will start to turn cloudy with patchy rain for much of England and Wales on Sunday, before up to 15mm of more persistent and possibly thundery rain on Monday.

The lengthiest delays are expected to be between 10am and 12pm, and drivers have been advised to wait until later in the day and travel in the evening.

An area of cloud in the North Sea will spill over into southeast England and push west towards Wales on Easter Sunday, the forecaster said. This will lead to grey conditions and patchy rain across southern England, while the South West could see heavy showers.

Kathryn Chalk, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “We’ll see further spells of heavy rain coming in, pushing its way northwards through Easter Monday.

"Probably a damp start, especially across Wales, central England and northeastern parts as well with further heavy spells of rain here. Further towards the south, if we do see any clouds breaking up we could see heavy showers again in the afternoon.”

The heaviest of the rain on Monday will likely be in a corridor from southwest England up to East Anglia, Ms Chalk said. No weather warnings have been issued, but the showers could see between 5mm and 15mm of rainfall.