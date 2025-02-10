The UK is bracing for continued freezing conditions as a high-pressure system over Scandinavia brings icy easterly winds, rain, and snow, according to the Met Office.

On Sunday night, temperatures dropped as low as -6C, with snowfall recorded in Northumberland and County Durham. The cold spell is expected to persist, with the Met Office warning of chilly, damp conditions across much of the country in the coming days.

While temperatures may reach highs of 5C to 6C, it will feel much colder due to the bitter easterly wind.

"The Scandinavian high is continuing to feed in this easterly wind across the UK," said Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey. "Because that is coming in from the North Sea, it's filtering in a lot of moisture and we are seeing a lot of cloud kick off this new week."

He added that rain, drizzle, and sleet will continue across the country, while some regions, particularly the Pennines, could see several centimetres of snow accumulating today. The cold conditions are set to continue overnight, with patchy frost expected in the north and west, especially where skies clear.

"This is going to continue into (Monday) night. Those showers and outbreaks of rain [will continue] to spread their way in from the North Sea," Vautrey explained.

"Temperatures could drop off a touch more and there will be some patchy frost around during the night and into the start of Tuesday. Maybe still some localised icy stretches where surfaces are left untreated."

On Tuesday, the UK is expected to see another grey and cold day, with rain and hill snow affecting northern and eastern areas. However, some sunny spells may break through across northwest England and western Scotland.

Looking ahead to midweek, the Met Office forecasts persistent cloud, patchy rain, and occasional hill snow, with the cold easterly wind continuing. By Friday, there is an increasing risk of heavier rain developing in the far west.

With the cold snap continuing, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a yellow cold health alert for the southeast and parts of northern England, warning of potential impacts on vulnerable individuals. The alert remains in place until 9am on Tuesday.