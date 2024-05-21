Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for parts of the UK today

Thunderstorms and “intense” downpours are set to hit parts of south-west England and Northern Ireland today - while the rest of the UK may see some sun.

Up to 2in of rain could fall over a few hours in Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, Plymouth, Somerset, Torbay and in western parts of Northern Ireland on Tuesday. Frequent lightning strikes and hail may also be seen, the Met Office’s yellow thunderstorm warnings said. Both warnings last until 9pm on Tuesday.

They say people should expect possible spray and sudden flooding, which may cause power cuts, transport cancellations and damage to buildings.

Amy Bokota, a Met Office forecaster, said: “The downpours could be slow moving, and that’s the main trouble, the wind’s quite light at the moment so when they do form, they could be quite slow moving and intense.”

She added: “Where you see them they could be quite intense and dramatic, but not everywhere’s going to see them and some places just down the road could be completely fine and shower and thunderstorm-free.”