Met Office weather: Yellow warning issued for thunderstorms in England and Wales
and live on Freeview channel 276
A thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the UK.
The unsettled weather is continuing, with warm weather for some and showers for others. But for one swathe of the UK, a yellow weather warning has been issued about thunderstorms today.
The Met Office says that there will be isolated, slow-moving, heavy showers across the south of England - but also thunderstorms in some areas. Up to 50mm of rain could fall in some places. The warning runs from 1pm to 8pm on Saturday.
Most of Devon, except the north coast, Somerset and Dorset are covered by the warning, with it spreading up to Bristol and Bath and over most of South Wales, except Pembrokeshire on the west coast.
The Met Office said: “Whilst not all places will see them, slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms may lead to some flooding and disruption in places.”
It says drivers should bear in mind spray and sudden flooding.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.