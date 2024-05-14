UK Weather: When will it stop raining? Met Office warns of unsettled conditions for rest of May
and live on Freeview channel 276
The UK is once again experiencing wet weather after a short-lived heatwave enjoyed by many parts of the country last week. According to the Met Office, despite intermittent sunnier spells on the card, the unsettled conditions are expected to persist until at least the end of May.
The forecasters said patchy rain, which will turn heavy at times, is expected across southwest Scotland, northern, eastern, and some central parts of England on Wednesday. However, warmer spells of sunshine are expected elsewhere, despite a few scattered showers, some of which may also be heavy, suggesting a mixed day with a blend of sunshine and showers across the UK.
Thursday (May 16) will kick off with some rain, and there's a chance of intense, thundery showers. However, by Saturday, most northern regions will clear up, although occasional low clouds might linger along the North Sea coasts, said the Met Office.
The weather is expected to remain changeable across the UK from May 19 with daytime showers persisting across southern parts, with the greater risk of thunderstorms in these regions, said the Met Office. However, the northern areas may see drier, more settled conditions during this period, according to its long-range weather forecast.
It added: “The weather will be changeable, with daytime showers continuing across the UK on Sunday and possibly Monday. The heaviest showers and greatest risk of thunderstorms is expected across southern parts, while northern areas are more likely to see drier, more settled conditions developing for a time.
“Temperatures will be generally around or just a little above average. With winds tending to be light, it will feel warm in sunnier areas. As we head further into the following week, confidence lowers into the following week. On balance, a continuation of the showers in the south seems most likely, with the north continuing to see the best of any drier weather. Temperatures will probably remain a little above average.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.