The Met Office has released the latest weather forecast for May and it’s not looking great.

The UK is once again experiencing wet weather after a short-lived heatwave enjoyed by many parts of the country last week. According to the Met Office, despite intermittent sunnier spells on the card, the unsettled conditions are expected to persist until at least the end of May.

The forecasters said patchy rain, which will turn heavy at times, is expected across southwest Scotland, northern, eastern, and some central parts of England on Wednesday. However, warmer spells of sunshine are expected elsewhere, despite a few scattered showers, some of which may also be heavy, suggesting a mixed day with a blend of sunshine and showers across the UK.

Thursday (May 16) will kick off with some rain, and there's a chance of intense, thundery showers. However, by Saturday, most northern regions will clear up, although occasional low clouds might linger along the North Sea coasts, said the Met Office.

The weather is expected to remain changeable across the UK from May 19 with daytime showers persisting across southern parts, with the greater risk of thunderstorms in these regions, said the Met Office. However, the northern areas may see drier, more settled conditions during this period, according to its long-range weather forecast.

It added: “The weather will be changeable, with daytime showers continuing across the UK on Sunday and possibly Monday. The heaviest showers and greatest risk of thunderstorms is expected across southern parts, while northern areas are more likely to see drier, more settled conditions developing for a time.