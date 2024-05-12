Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Met Office has issued thunderstorm warnings for parts of the UK as heatwave ends.

The exact date that the recent heatwave will come to an end has been confirmed by the Met Office. Brits can expect one last blast of sunshine and scorching heat with Sunday set to be the hottest day of the year so far. However that will quickly come to an end as thunderstorms are set to strike. Weather warnings have been issued for large parts of the country.

The current hottest day of 2024 came on Saturday (11 May) but Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said the records were “not likely to last long” as forecasters expect it to be even warmer today. He added: “The difference tomorrow (Sunday) is that it is not likely to be as warm for Northern Ireland, Wales or Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The really warm air will probably be confined to southern and eastern parts of England, with temperatures expected to peak in central parts of the country at around 27C.” Parts of the UK will be warm and humid in the morning before thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected in the afternoon.

There are three yellow thunderstorm warnings in place on Sunday. It brings an end to the current heatwave and provide a break in the scorching heat. One warning covers most areas of the west of the UK, including the majority of Wales, where thunderstorms are expected between midday and 10pm. The second is for the western half of Northern Ireland between 11am and 7pm.

The third is for western parts of Scotland between 2pm on Sunday to 4am on Monday. Mr Partridge said this warning is slightly different as more significant rainfall is expected.

People in areas with a yellow warning should expect some disruption, especially to travel. Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and there is a slight chance of power cuts, the Met Office said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad