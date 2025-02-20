The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for strong winds and heavy rain across parts of the UK on Friday, with forecasters warning of potential travel disruption, dangerous conditions near coasts, and possible power cuts.

Despite the turbulent weather, temperatures are set to rise significantly, with highs of 16C expected on Friday, bringing milder conditions across much of the country.

A yellow warning for wind has been issued for coastal areas of Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, with gusts of up to 70mph expected on Friday. A separate yellow warning for rain has also been put in place for northern and south-west Scotland on the same day.

The Met Office warned: "Friday’s warnings highlight potential travel disruption, dangerous conditions near coasts and the possibility of power cuts for some."

Mike Silverstone, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, explained that while temperatures will rise, it will come with unsettled conditions. “The weather will be turning milder for much of the country from Thursday, but this transition heralds the start of some potentially more impactful wind and rain," he said.

“While Thursday will see blustery winds and rain for many, it’s Friday when we could see more impacts, with warnings issued for wind and rain."

On Friday, the strongest winds are expected in south and west Wales, south-west Scotland, and eastern parts of Northern Ireland, where gusts could reach 70mph on exposed coasts and 60mph more widely within the warning areas.

In Scotland, heavy rain is also a concern, with between 30mm and 40mm likely over a six-hour period. On higher ground, rainfall totals could reach up to 70mm.

The yellow warning for strong winds will be in effect from 6am to 10am for eastern parts of Northern Ireland and 8am to 3pm for south-west Scotland and parts of Wales.

The yellow warning for rain will be in force from 6am to 6pm for south-west and north-east Scotland, with the Met Office cautioning that travel disruption, power cuts, and flooding are likely.

After Friday’s stormy conditions, Saturday is expected to be drier, though parts of the South East may still experience lingering rainfall from Friday’s weather system.

Mr Silverstone said: “The underlying factor in the shift in the UK’s weather is our transition from a cold easterly regime to more of a westerly regime."

“While this pushes away the colder air that has been affecting us, it also reintroduces Atlantic weather systems and the potential for areas of low pressure to influence the UK’s weather. While Saturday should provide respite for many, Sunday will see more wet and windy weather sweep east across the UK."