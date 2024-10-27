Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

November is set to a wintry start as snow is expected to hit some parts of the UK, according to the Met Office.

The forecast, covering Thursday, October 31 to Saturday, November 9, suggests that “high pressure looks to be the dominant feature during the first part of November,” likely leading to a notable temperature drop and an increased risk of overnight frost and fog across much of the UK, with snow expected in northern Scotland.

With temperatures “more likely to be below average overall,” the UK may remain in a relatively cold air mass. However, forecasters warn that the position and orientation of the high-pressure system are still uncertain, leaving open the possibility for milder conditions in some regions of the high shifts.

Looking towards mid-November, the Met Office hints that “the high pressure may relax its grip on the UK, allowing rather more unsettled conditions to become established.” This change could see areas of low pressure taking a more southerly track than usual, leading to an increased likelihood of rain or showers and marking a shift from the dry conditions expected in early November.

In the latter part of the month, the high-pressure system may “become more influential once again,” potentially restoring drier and colder weather patterns. However, with temperatures expected to be close to the seasonal average overall, "some colder interludes are possible,” suggesting that sporadic dips in temperature could bring frost and icy patches to parts of the UK.

Met Office 5-day forecast

Sunday (October 27)

Some sunshine on Sunday ahead of a cloudy new week.

Fine and dry with sunny spells for much of England, Wales, and eastern Scotland. Clouding over for Northern Ireland and western Scotland as outbreaks of rain arrive with a strengthening breeze. Cold start for most, though pleasant in the sunshine. Overnight, chilly evening in the south under clear spells. But becoming increasingly cloudy and breezy for all overnight as rain spreads across most regions, heavy over some western hills.

Monday (October 28)

Widely cloudy with hill fog in places. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle possible almost anywhere, though many central and eastern areas seeing only small amounts. Milder than Sunday.

Tuesday to Thursday (October 29 to October 31)

Often cloudy for most with fog possible overnight for some. Generally dry in the south but rain spilling across northern regions later in the week. On the mild side.