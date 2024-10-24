When clocks go back: Dark times on Great Britain's roads

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Official data confirms that clocks going back one hour sees spike in road collisions in following days and weeks

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorists are being urged to exercise extra caution as new government data reveals an increase in road collisions following the clocks going back one hour on Sunday, 27 October.

Department for Transport (DfT) data obtained by leading driving experience provider DrivingExperience.com reveals that there were a staggering 4,928 collisions in the two-week period after last year's clock change, compared to 4,295 in the fortnight before - representing a surge of 15%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Safety organisations have called for the UK government to scrap seasonal clock changes, citing that more people are injured and killed on the road because of darker evenings in the autumn and winter than would be the case if British Summer Time (GMT+1) was adopted all year round.

• Call for British Summer Time (GMT+1) to be adopted all year round to reduce injuries and fatalities on Great Britain's roads

Dan Jones, operations manager at DrivingExperience.com, said: "The clocks going back represent a real hazard to many motorists and pedestrians, as clearly shown by these government figures.

"We urge the government to look at all considerations to see if seasonal clock changes are really necessary, as hundreds of totally avoidable collisions could be prevented."

Ways to drive safely in the dark include checking that lights work, maintaining a safe distance between vehicles, keeping a close eye out for pedestrians, children, and animals, and ensuring clean windows for optimum visibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, a specific safer driving course includes learning accident avoidance, wet weather driving, snow and ice driving, muddy road driving, and other helpful techniques.

Dan added: "Driving in the dark presents many hazards, so we encourage motorists to allow extra time for their journeys and remain as safe as possible.

"Drivers might also want to consider a safer driving course, which is useful all year round and can include techniques to improve confidence, such as handling oversteer, understeer, and lane changing."

For more information about DrivingExperience.com, visit www.drivingexperience.com,