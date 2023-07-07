The yellow weather warning will affect most of England and Scotland and bring a risk of flash floods

To add to the sheer variety of weather conditions the United Kingdom has experienced in recent months - coming away from one of the hottest Junes on record and a heat-health alert for Friday (7 July) - the Met Office has issued a 'danger to life' warning for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms which could lead to flash flooding.

The warning will affect the majority of England and Scotland and could disrupt people's day-to-day lives, such as commuters who have been told that public transport, such as railway and bus services, could see delays, while motorists are expected to experience potentially difficult driving conditions and road closures.

It could not come at a worse time for tennis fans either, as world-renowned competition Wimbledon is expected to be affected.

Here is everything you need to know about the Met Office weather warning for thunderstorms.

What is the Met Office weather warning and where is it?

The yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office is for thunderstorms. It affects most of England, starting as south as London, all the way up to Scotland and as north as Ullapool just past Inverness. Wales and Northern Ireland are not expected to be affected.

When is the Met Office thunderstorm weather warning and how long does it last?

There is a risk of flash floods in most of the UK - Credit: Adobe

The weather warning has been issued for most of England and Scotland starting from 9am on Saturday, 8 July 2023. It is expected to last all day, coming to an end at just before midnight at 11.59pm.

What does a yellow weather warning mean?

The Met Office go by three commonly used colours when it comes to classifying weather warnings; yellow, amber and red. They vary largely on how severe the conditions are expected to be.

Yellow weather warnings are issued for a range of situations that are likely to cause low-level impact, such as travel disruption, to a limited area or region. They mean that people can continue on with they day-to-day-life as normal.

Other yellow warnings can also be issued when extreme weather is capable of causing an impact on most, but where the certainty of this is expected to be much lower.

What should you expect from the Met Office thunderstorm weather warning?

Speaking about the warning to Sky News, Graham Madge from the Met Office said: "There will potentially be quite spectacular thunderstorms on Saturday running along the spine of England. Then we have a return to fresher conditions once that cold front has moved through."

According to the Met Office, those affected by the yellow thunderstorm weather warning in the UK should expect the following:

Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Some communities might become cut off if roads flood

Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

Thunderstorms are expected to hit most of the UK on Saturday, 8 July 2023 - Credit: Adobe

Is the weather warning expected to affect play at Wimbledon 2023?

The Met Office warning comes amidst this year's major tennis competition; Wimbledon 2023 which is based in London. The region is covered by the warning and it is expected to affect the on-court action.