A warning has been issued to the public to “take sensible precautions” this weekend as high temperatures and heavy thunderstorms forecast

Temperatures are set to rise to up to 30C as a “plume of warm air” drifts across the UK over the weekend but the highs will be “short-lived”, the Met Office says.

The forecaster has confirmed that temperatures will rise over the weekend reaching 30C in the south and in some isolated spots in the east and southeast on Friday (7 July).

Across England and Wales temperatures are expected to be in the mid-twenties and the heat will extend to parts of Scotland on Saturday (8 July).

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris said temperatures overnight “will remain high, especially in towns and cities, which will make for an uncomfortably warm night for some.”

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA , said it is important that people “take sensible precautions” over this weekend.

30C highs to hit UK this weekend before ‘heavy’ thundery downpours. (Photo: James Manning/PA Wire)

She said: “The forecasted high temperatures are expected to be short-lived but could primarily impact those over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions. If you have friends, family or neighbours who are more vulnerable, it is important to check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice.”

The heat is forecast to give way to heavy rain and thunderstorms on Saturday in south-western areas.

The “thundery breakdown” will spread northeast through the day on Saturday and could be heavy in places, with the possibility of hail and gusty winds.

Mr Harris said: “We expect a steady transition back to cooler and more unsettled weather with the development of some intense thundery downpours.”

He added that is still “sufficient uncertainty” on which areas will see “the most intense and potentially impactful thunderstorms” and so the “main message at the moment is to be aware of the potential for heavy downpours with lightning, hail and gusty winds” and “keep in touch with the latest forecasts.”

As there could be potentially disruptive thunderstorms on Saturday, travel conditions could be impacted.

Rod Dennis from RAC has warned the public that driving conditions “will rapidly deteriorate wherever these thundery showers break out” and so it is “crucial drivers reduce their speed accordingly, leaving a larger gap between themselves and the vehicle in front.”

He added: “It’s also important to ensure car headlights and taillights are switched on – but not fog lights as these risk dazzling other drivers.”

Looking towards the outlook for next week, the Met Office said weather conditions will be “unsettled” and “fresh” as there will be “periods of showers and rain, especially for those in western areas.”

