The UK recorded its hottest day of the year so far this month, with temperatures peaking at 32.2C

“Unsettled” weather is forecast for much of the UK this week bringing an end to the prolonged spell of dry weather.

The Met Office has warned there is only “a chance” of above average temperatures returning as it dispelled reports of a 14-day heatwave next month.

A spokesperson for the national forecaster explained there are “a succession of fronts moving in from the west” on Tuesday (27 June) and Wednesday (28 June) that will bring showers and rain to many areas throughout the week.

These cooler and wetter conditions are likely to continue with spells of “unsettled” and an “often cloudy week of weather to come for most”.

The forecast casts doubt on a predicted bout of hot weather across the country next month, with The Weather Company stating a 14-day heatwave is on the way with temperatures up to 40C.

It comes after a gloriously sunny June which saw Sunday (25 June) become the joint hottest day of the year so far, with a high of 32.2C recorded in Coningsby, Lincolnshire. On 19 July last year, a temperature of 40.3C was recorded at Coningsby, Lincolnshire - the hottest reading ever recorded in the UK’s history.

Met Office gives verdict on 14-day July heatwave as conditions turn. (Photo: Getty Images)

But a Met Office spokesperson told NationalWorld that there is only “a chance” of above average temperatures “returning for some” in July, adding that it is “too early to put any details on it at this range”.

The spokesperson dispelled claims that a blistering heatwave is on the way and instead pointed towards the Met Office’s long range forecast which predicts the beginning of July to be “broadly unsettled, with rain or showers affecting most areas.”

The forecaster said any sunny spells will be more likely in the east and temperatures will be “around average for many, perhaps a little above in the south, and a little below in the north.”

Looking towards the end of July there may be “more settled conditions at times, most likely towards the north”, but “showery interludes could affect any part of the country at times” and “confidence is low”.

Unsettled weather is the theme for the rest of this week too with outbreaks of rain forecast for much of the country.

On Wednesday (28 June), the Met Office forecasts a band of rain will slowly move southeastwards with the far southeast of England remaining dry until late in the day, and sunshine and showers following.