Wet and windy conditions are forecast for the UK as heavy rain prompts flood warnings

Weather warnings are still in place across the UK as the Met Office predicts a "mild, wet and windy" start today (December 8). 63 flood warnings impacting large parts of England have been in place since Thursday afternoon (December 6).

The forecaster said it will be a brighter start for many in Eastern England but heavy showers will slowly move into parts of the north and west. The news comes as 177 flood alerts, which are less severe than warnings, remain in place across the UK.

The Environment Agency said the alerts relate to possible local river flooding which may occur in the East Midlands, North East England and parts of the South of England. The risk of flooding could persist for the next five days, with travel by road and rail likely to be disrupted.

In Scotland, nine flood alerts and ten flood warnings are currently in place, and Wales has been issued four flood alerts. For England, the rest of the weekend is predicted to be wet and windy with unsettled conditions forecast during the days.