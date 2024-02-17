Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A rain warning that had been issued for a large swathe of England has been reduced to focus on the south, and parts of south Wales.

The warning kicks in at 3pm on Saturday and runs until 9am on Sunday. In the most affected areas The Met Office says the rain will be heavy enough to affect bus and train services, and see spray and flooding on the roads. It also predicts some power supply interruptions and localised flooding.

A statement said: "Whilst rain is still expected across all of England and Wales later Saturday into early Sunday, the warning has been cancelled for much of north Wales and northern and western England as impacts are now less likely. The warning end time has also been brought forward."