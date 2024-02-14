Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Just as the weather begins to calm down from constant storms and snowy conditions, there's more wintry weather on the horizon.

According to WXCharts, we could be in for another cold snap, with temperatures forecast by the site to drop to about -10C in the Scottish Highlands towards the end of February. The colder weather could begin to sweep in from February 22, with thanks to a fierce polar blast. There are also warnings that snow could fall as a result of the cold snap.

A polar blast is set to make temperatures drop considerably towards the end of February. (Credit: WXCharts)

The Met Office long-range forecast for between Wednesday, February 28 until Wednesday, March 13 reads: "During late February and early March, there is a slightly higher than normal likelihood of northerly or easterly winds occurring, which would increase the chance of colder and drier than average conditions. Spells of milder and wetter weather are still likely to occur at times, especially in the south and southwest, with the potential for snow on the boundary between milder and colder air."