Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There is more bad weather on the way for the UK as the Met Office predict more flooding and high winds.

Britain is braced for more flooding and high winds - just days after homes and businesses were hit by severe weather - with more warnings in place today. Two fresh alerts have been issued by the Met Office for heavy rain from 4pm today (September 29) - with more potentially in the coming days - after many parts of the country were saturated by downpours last week.

Severe weather continues to cause havoc around the globe, with around 100 people reportedly killed after heavy rains caused flooding and landslides in Nepal, while the southern US has been hit hard by Storm Helene, with at least 64 people killed and millions left without power.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the UK, the Met Office said more heavy rain on Sunday is likely to cause travel delays and flooding in much of southern England and South Wales, with the warning in place until 9am on Monday. Between 20mm and 30mm of rain could be seen within the warning area, while 50mm to 80mm could fall in some localised places on higher ground, according to Met Office meteorologist, Becky Mitchell.

She said it was “not a huge amount of rain” but because of the recent weather, “river levels are quite high and grounds are quite saturated”, so more flooding could develop. Meanwhile, the Environment Agency (EA) had 44 flood warnings, indicating flooding is expected, and 84 flood alerts, where flooding is possible, in place across England on Saturday evening.

And a yellow warning for wind is also predicted to cause disruption across south-west England and Wales between 9am on Sunday until the end of the day. Gusts of between 50mph and 60mph could be seen, with large waves, trees brought down, travel disruption and some power cuts, Miss Mitchell said.

More flooding and high winds for the UK, according to Met Office predictions | Nick Potts/PA Wire

And there could potentially be further rain warnings issued for Monday, but it is forecast to be drier later in the week, she added. The Met Office said temperatures on Sunday will be 3C-4C below average, in the low double figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Snell, Met Office meteorologist, advised people travelling on Sunday to plan ahead. He said: "Check rail conditions before setting off, check buses are running on time, and allow extra time for your journeys. If you’re driving allow extra braking distances.

"For the areas affected under the yellow rain warning, if you are concerned about flooding, for people in England the main advice is to check the Environment Agency website or Floodline, if you live in Wales it will be Natural Resources Wales."

It comes after areas across England suffered heavy rain and localised flooding in recent days, with commuters facing widespread disruption on road and rail services.

According to the Met Office, some counties in southern and central England have already had more than 250% of their average September rainfall. Parts of the country had more than the monthly average rainfall on Monday and there were further downpours on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

About 650 properties were flooded in Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire and the home counties, according to the Environment Agency, which estimated around 8,200 properties had been protected.

Rail services between Shrewsbury in Shropshire and Wolverhampton in the West Midlands were cancelled on Friday after severe flooding at Wellington station and a tree on the line earlier. The pitch at the SEAH Stadium in Wellington, home to Telford United FC, was completely flooded on Thursday evening.

The Marston Vale line in Bedfordshire, which operates services between Bedford and Bletchley, is suspended until Monday because of standing water on the track.