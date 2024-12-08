Millions of Britons have been warned to brace for further disruption as more strong winds are set to sweep across the UK following Storm Darragh.

Northern Ireland was exposed to wind gusts of up to 80mph overnight, while a fresh yellow Met Office wind warning came into force across much of England and Wales at 6am.

A yellow weather warning for wind is still in place for all of England and Wales until 6pm today, and a yellow rain warning has been applied to the north east from 6am to 9am.

More widely there are likely to be gusts of 35-45mph inland, even reaching 70mph around coasts during the morning.

It means that further travel disruption and power cuts are likely until 6pm, the Met Office said.

Storm Darragh brought gusts of 93mph to some parts of the country on Saturday, with millions warned to stay indoors, tens of thousands left without power and trains cancelled. National Rail said disruption was expected through Tottenham Hale until 9am.

Storm Darragh brought trees down across the UK

National Highways said the M48 at Severn Bridge was closed in both directions between J1 and J2 until at least midday.

Wightlink said the 8am car ferry sailing from Portsmouth and 9am from Fishbourne were cancelled, along with the 7.15am and 8.15am Fastcat services from Portsmouth Harbour and the 7.45am and 8.45am services from Ryde Pier Head.

Even though the yellow warning is in only a small area, the Met Office said heavy rain was expected to persist in central and eastern parts of England throughout Sunday, with 20-25mm forecast to fall across much of the country.

As much as 60mm could fall over high ground of the Cheviots, Pennines and North York Moors.

Two men were killed on Saturday by falling trees hitting their vehicles.

West Midlands Police said the latest victim was killed when a tree fell and hit his car on Silver Birch Road, Erdington, on Saturday afternoon. Sergeant Benjamin Parsons, of the roads policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this time, and his next of kin have been informed.”

The road was closed with drivers urged to avoid the area.

Earlier in the day, a man died after a tree fell onto his van in Lancashire. The man, in his 40s, was driving his Citroen vehicle on the A59 at Longton, near Preston, at about 9am on Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Sergeant Matt Davidson, from Lancashire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “Very sadly, this incident has resulted in the death of a man and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time. An investigation is ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or has any dashcam or mobile phone footage to please get in touch.”

The Government’s “risk to life” alert came into effect at 1am on Saturday and was sent to people within the area covered by the Met Office’s rare red warning for wind in parts of Wales and south-west England.

Energy Networks Association said 259,000 customers across England, Scotland and Wales were without power as of Saturday evening. It said that 80% of homes affected by the storm have been reconnected.

The Environment Agency had 64 flood warnings in place in England on Sunday morning, meaning flooding is expected, while Natural Resources Wales said 25 flood warnings were active.