A new yellow weather warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office ahead of further downpours in parts of the UK.

There is a risk of flooding in southern and central England and Wales as “heavy and thundery” rain makes its way across the country this weekend. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for these areas, which will be in place from 9pm on Saturday (September 7) until 6pm the next day.

Weather experts have warned that up to 100mm of rain could fall over a short period of time in some areas by the time the warning expires on Sunday evening (September 8). Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Harris said: “Reminiscent of this time last week, the forecast for later this weekend comes with larger uncertainties than average.

“This is due to a more complex than usual meteorological pattern involving multiple corridors of heavy, locally thundery rain revolving around a slow-moving area of low pressure. We are keeping warnings under review, and will look to issue them over the weekend as confidence increases, so please keep up to date with our latest forecasts and warnings.”

The meteorological service’s warning added: “Rainfall amounts will vary considerably across the warning area with some locations seeing less than 10 mm of rainfall whilst others see 40-60 mm of rain. There is a lower chance that a few spots within the warning area could see 80-100 mm of rain by the end of Sunday which may fall in a fairly small period of time.

“These higher totals are slightly more probable in the southern half of the warning area. Given this region has also seen a lot of rain since Thursday, impacts may be more likely than would normally be expected for the time of year here.”

Further north, sun and dry spells are expected to come in coming days, although skies will be slightly cloudier and temperatures will be milder. Heading into next week, cool temperatures are on the forecast alongside an unsettled outlook.