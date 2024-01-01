Met Office New Year weather: 2024 off to windy and rainy start - full list of areas with Tuesday wind warning
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for two days as the New Year starts with bad weather
The New Year is getting off to a bleak start weather-wise, with warnings issued for wind and rain for the next two days.
New Year’s Day has a yellow weather warning for rain, which is due to be in place until 9pm on January 2. It covers almost all of Wales and a large swathe of England, taking in the south west, sweeping up past London through the Midlands, and stretching up as far north as Manchester and Hull.
Tomorrow’s additional wind warning covers virtually all of England that is south of Stoke-on-Trent and Nottingham, but the north escapes it. The Met Office says that the areas covered by the rail warning could see travel disruption as the rain is falling on already-saturated ground, and therefore flooding is a possibility.
About the wind it says: “A spell of very windy weather, accompanied by heavy rain in places, is likely to cause some travel disruption. Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely and damage to trees is possible. It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.” There are also generalised warnings about possible power cuts.
The areas that are covered by the wind warning include
East Midlands
- Derby
- Derbyshire
- Leicester
- Leicestershire
- Lincolnshire
- Northamptonshire
- Nottingham
- Nottinghamshire
- Rutland
East of England
- Bedford
- Cambridgeshire
- Central Bedfordshire
- Essex Hertfordshire
- Luton Norfolk
- Peterborough
- Southend-on-Sea
- Suffolk
- Thurrock
London & South East England
- Bracknell Forest
- Brighton and Hove
- Buckinghamshire
- East Sussex
- Greater London
- Hampshire
- Isle of Wight
- Kent
- Medway
- Milton Keynes
- Oxfordshire
- Portsmouth
- Reading
- Slough
- Southampton
- Surrey
- West Berkshire
- West Sussex
- Windsor and Maidenhead
- Wokingham
South West England
- Bath and North East Somerset
- Bournemouth
- Christchurch and Poole
- Bristol
- Cornwall
- Devon
- Dorset
- Gloucestershire
- Isles of Scilly
- North Somerset
- Plymouth
- Somerset
- South Gloucestershire
- Swindon
- Torbay
- Wiltshire
Wales
- Blaenau Gwent
- Bridgend
- Caerphilly
- Cardiff
- Carmarthenshire
- Ceredigion
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Monmouthshire
- Neath Port Talbot
- Newport
- Pembrokeshire
- Powys
- Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Swansea
- Torfaen
- Vale of Glamorgan
- Herefordshire
- Shropshire
- Staffordshire
- Telford and Wrekin
- Warwickshire
- West Midlands conurbation
- Worcestershire
