The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for two days as the New Year starts with bad weather

A man with an umbrella struggles in the wind. A yellow wind warning has been issued for England and Wales on Tuesday Picture: Thomas Traasdahl/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

The New Year is getting off to a bleak start weather-wise, with warnings issued for wind and rain for the next two days.

New Year’s Day has a yellow weather warning for rain, which is due to be in place until 9pm on January 2. It covers almost all of Wales and a large swathe of England, taking in the south west, sweeping up past London through the Midlands, and stretching up as far north as Manchester and Hull.

Tomorrow’s additional wind warning covers virtually all of England that is south of Stoke-on-Trent and Nottingham, but the north escapes it. The Met Office says that the areas covered by the rail warning could see travel disruption as the rain is falling on already-saturated ground, and therefore flooding is a possibility.

About the wind it says: “A spell of very windy weather, accompanied by heavy rain in places, is likely to cause some travel disruption. Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely and damage to trees is possible. It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.” There are also generalised warnings about possible power cuts.

The areas that are covered by the wind warning include

East Midlands

Derby

Derbyshire

Leicester

Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

Northamptonshire

Nottingham

Nottinghamshire

Rutland

East of England

Bedford

Cambridgeshire

Central Bedfordshire

Essex Hertfordshire

Luton Norfolk

Peterborough

Southend-on-Sea

Suffolk

Thurrock

London & South East England

Bracknell Forest

Brighton and Hove

Buckinghamshire

East Sussex

Greater London

Hampshire

Isle of Wight

Kent

Medway

Milton Keynes

Oxfordshire

Portsmouth

Reading

Slough

Southampton

Surrey

West Berkshire

West Sussex

Windsor and Maidenhead

Wokingham

South West England

Bath and North East Somerset

Bournemouth

Christchurch and Poole

Bristol

Cornwall

Devon

Dorset

Gloucestershire

Isles of Scilly

North Somerset

Plymouth

Somerset

South Gloucestershire

Swindon

Torbay

Wiltshire

Wales

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan