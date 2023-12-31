It looks set to be an unsettled New Year's Eve as yellow warnings for wind remain in place throughout the UK

Revellers keen to ring in the New Year by celebrating outside have been warned that they may face erratic weather conditions across the country, as predicted by the Met Office.

After a windy night across much of southern England and parts of Wales last night, (Saturday December 30), and temperatures in the minus figures, temperatures are expected to be nearer to normal this New Year’s Eve - with the day starting bright in some places.

But, the Met Office warns, there will be plenty of showers around with overnight rain still clearing in eastern areas. In London and the south, winds are expected to strengthen with the strongest winds along the coasts.

Scattered, blustery showers are expected to develop throughout the day, possibly thundery along southern coasts, but some brighter spells are possible between showers. Strong winds are expected in London for New Year’s Eve celebrations although it is expected to stay dry and around 8C. Showers are possible across much of the country throughout the evening.

In Scotland, Edinburgh will be cloudy but is expected to remain dry on Sunday evening for Hogmanay celebrations. Borders and central belt regions will experience primarily dry conditions on Sunday, with brighter morning spells. Winds are expected to ease, becoming light and variable. Dumfries and Galloway will experience showers.

There are yellow warnings in place for 'strong wind' in the UK on New Year's Eve 2023. Stock image by Adobe Photos.

There are yellow warnings for southern parts of England and the coast, and also Wales, which are in place until 11.59pm. Cardiff, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Brighton and parts of Bath could all be affected by 'strong winds' throughout the day.

The Met Office has also warned that gales or severe gales in association with heavy showers may lead to disruption to transport and infrastructure. People are also warned that some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely and some bus and train services will also be affected by the weather, with some journeys taking longer than planned.

It’s also likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves. There may also be some short term loss of power.

There are also several flood warnings in place across the country. For more details of England flood alerts, please visit the Environment Agency. For more details of Scotland flood alerts, please visit the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA). For more details of Wales flood alerts, please visit the Natural Resources Wales.