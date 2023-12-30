It's traditional to set fireworks off at midnight on New Year's Eve - so here's where you can buy yours for your at home display

One UK supermarket is selling fireworks for New Year's Eve 2023. Stock image by Adobe Photos.

New Year is almost upon us, and as the countdown to 2024 begins attention turns to how you're going to celebrate.

It is traditional to set fireworks off at midnight on New Year's Eve, as New Year's Day then begins, to usher in the new year and say goodbye to the year that has been.

This year will be no different, and so if you want to have your own fireworks display you'll need to know which supermarkets are selling them. The answer is just one major supermarket.

It's also crucial to understand the laws and potential fines associated with using fireworks during as December 31 approaches. The UK has specific laws regarding the use, purchase, and possession of fireworks. Here's what you need to know.

Where to buy

Fireworks can be purchased from some UK supermarkets ahead of New Year's Eve, but not all. Asda has confirmed to NationalWorld that fireworks will be available to buy in their stores.

However, Lidl and Aldi have confirmed to us that they will not be selling fireworks this year. Morrisons and Tesco have also told us they are not for sale in their branches. Sainsbury’s have banned the sale of fireworks since 2019.

Purchase and Possession

Age limit: You must be over 18 to buy fireworks.

Permitted times: Fireworks can be purchased from registered sellers for private use on specific dates: October 15 to November 10, December 26 to 31, three days before Diwali and Chinese New Year.

Licensed suppliers: Always buy fireworks from licensed suppliers. Illegal fireworks can be hazardous.

Using fireworks at home

Curfew: Fireworks should not be set off between 11pm and 7am. Exceptions include November 5 (midnight), Diwali, New Year's Eve, and Chinese New Year – which is 1am.

Noise level: There's a noise limit of 120 decibels for consumer fireworks.

Safety Guidelines

Follow the Firework Code for safe use.

Inform neighbors, particularly those with young children, pets, or livestock.

Never go back to a lit firework and keep a safe distance.

Penalties for Non-Compliance

Not adhering to these regulations can lead to serious consequences:

Fines: Failing to follow curfew times can result in a fine of up to £5,000.

Imprisonment: You could face imprisonment for up to 6 months for selling or using fireworks illegally.