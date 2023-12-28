Around 100,000 people are expected to turn out to watch one of the most famous New Years' Eve firework events in the world

It's one of the biggest New Years' Eve events in the world - here's how to get tickets to London's firework display. (Credit: Getty Images)

It's almost that time of year again when the world's cities light up the night sky to welcome in the New Year - and London is no different.

Around 100,000 people are expected to camp out on Southbank on December 31 to catch a glimpse of the no-doubt spectacular fireworks show, held by London Mayor Sadiq Khan. However, it won't be a case of just turning up to watch the famous lights show.

You'll need to grab tickets to watch from the best vantage points in the city. Here's everything you need to know about securing your tickets for London's NYE.

Are there still tickets left for London NYE 2023?

Unfortunately, tickets have sold out for London New Year's Eve 2023. Tickets went on sale in early November 3, and usually go quickly, with the event a popular attraction with locals and visitors every year.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “London is officially the most desirable city to visit this time of year - and with just days to go I’m incredibly excited about our city coming together to welcome the start of 2024. Tickets for the New Year's Eve fireworks in London have now sold out. If you didn't manage to get tickets to attend, the capital is packed with plenty more exciting New Year's Eve events. “Our top-class attractions, theatres, restaurants, bars and entertainment venues are the envy of the world and are ready to welcome you with open arms. They are the perfect setting to ring in the new year in style alongside family and friends while supporting our hospitality, entertainment and night-time sectors and helping to build a better London for all. Please do book ahead and plan your journey in advance to make the most of what our spectacular city has to offer.”

What time does London New Year's Eve fireworks begin?

For those with tickets, the event will open from 8pm on December 31, allowing you plenty of time to get to the best viewing point to ring in the bells. Only those with tickets will be admitted to the event from the opening times.

The general viewing area in Southbank will be available to the majority of the crowd, with food and drink stalls set up. An accessible viewing platform, located on the Albert Embankment in front of St Thomas’ Hospital, is also available for those in need of accessibility options. It is important to note that the platform, which will have some seating and will be closer to transport hubs, will have a side view of the display.